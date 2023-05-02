JSE slips as local market plays catch-up after long weekend

This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

02 May 2023 - 12:32 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: SUPPLIED
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with local markets catching up with mixed global peers after the long weekend. Investors are considering the sale of First Republic to JPMorgan in a government-led deal on Monday.

JPMorgan agreed to the takeover after private rescue efforts failed to fill a hole in the troubled lender’s balance sheet and customers withdrew their deposits. First Republic was the second-biggest bank failure in US history, and the fourth regional lender to collapse since early March, Bloomberg said.

Last week, First Republic reported that deposits tumbled more than 40% in the first quarter, triggering further declines in the already struggling stock. According to Bloomberg, its shares have tumbled 97% since the start of 2023. The stock was halted for trading as of Monday.

Analysts say First Republic’s demise and any potential fallout adds to the tension ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday. 

“Cautious trade is expected as SA returns from the long weekend and ahead of the all-important US rate decision, which is largely expected to be the final hike by the Federal Reserve,” said Citadel Global director Bianca Botes,

At 11.15am, the JSE all share had lost 0.55% to 77,784 points and the top 40 was 0.6% off. Retailers had lost 1.06%, industrial metals 0.67%, industrials 0.65%, resources 0.64%, precious metals 0.5%, banks 0.35% and financials 0.25%.  

At the same time in Europe, France’s CAC 40 had lost 0.48% and Germany's DAX 0.31%.

Earlier in Asia, the Shanghai Composite added 1.14%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.22% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.12%.

At 11am, the rand had weakened 0.17% to R18.4193/$ and 0.22% to R20.2167/€, while it was little changed at R22.9735/£. The euro was unchanged at $1.0975.

Gold was little changed at $1,981.84/oz, while platinum gained 0.12% to $1.050.71/oz. Brent crude was 0.55% weaker at $78.94 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

