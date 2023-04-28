MARKET WRAP: JSE ends April with a gain of nearly 3%

Market activity was muted on Friday due to the long weekend
The JSE ended marginally higher on Friday, reversing early losses as diversified resource stocks stabilised after falling sharply during the opening bell on account of weaker commodity prices, particularly iron ore.
The all-share index gained 0.12% to 78,218.37 points, after earlier losing as much as 1%. The top 40 was little changed.
Platinum group metals shares stood out on the day, as did the SA-focused stocks, including insurers and banks, even though trading volumes were relatively light because of the long weekend.
Still, the local share market held up well in April after the wild swings of February and March. The all-share was up 2.8% in April overall.
Gold shares , along with PGM stocks, outperformed in April, boosted by higher commodity prices.
The platinum price was up 8% over the month to $1,073.10oz, helped in part by a weaker dollar. Diversified resources such as Anglo and BHP gained 4% despite the recent pullback in iron ore prices.
The performance in the SA-focused stocks was patchy as the electricity supply crunch continued to weigh heavily on sentiment.
So far this year, SA has largely alternated between stages 3 and 6 as power utility, Eskom battles to keep the lights on, raising fears that the crisis could get worse in winter when demand could far exceed supply.
“At an index level, the local market has continued its recovery off the lows seen in late March, potentially reflecting some short-term bargain-hunting following the sell-off from late January,” said Lester Davids, analyst at Unum Capital.
“So far, the relative calmness in the second quarter may be reflective of market participants’ acknowledgment that inflation might remain sticky,” in which case the central banks might not cut interest rates.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by 25 basis points next week when its Federal Open Market Committee meets next Wednesday. While inflation in the world’s biggest economy has peaked, it is still way off the 2% target range, making it tricky to predict an end to the current hiking cycle.
The Fed’s policy tends to have a disproportionate effect on the SA inflation dynamics via the rand-dollar exchange rate.
The rand was relatively flat at R18.29/$ in late trade on Friday, but is still down 15% year on year, according to Infront data.
In March, the SA Reserve Bank hiked the policy rate by 50 basis points to 7.75%, citing risks to the inflation outlook, which were partly a result of the weaker rand inflating the cost of imported costs.

