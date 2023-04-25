Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital

25 April 2023 - 21:19
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner of Cartesian Capital
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Markets
11 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE slips as firmer dollar weighs on banks and ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — Jetblue Airways and CMH
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.