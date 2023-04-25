Gold moves up as dollar dips

Meanwhile, US crude inventories are expected to fall by 1-million barrels in weekly supply reports
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Survey shows retail decision-makers expect consumers to become more price sensitive
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
Double-digit food-price inflation bites into household budgets
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Crossover is available in two- and all-wheel drive versions
Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked higher on Tuesday after the dollar retreated as cautious investors awaited further US economic data due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,994.90 an ounce by 3.11am GMT, and US gold futures also gained 0.3% to $2,005.00. The dollar index dipped, making greenback-priced gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
Gold was getting a boost from a weaker dollar, and focus would remain on the next set of US economic data and the Fed meeting to understand the central bank’s stand on rate hikes for the rest of the year, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai. Until then, prices were likely to consolidate in the $1,970 to $2,020 range, Kedia said, adding that overall scenario remained supportive for bullion.
The Dallas Fed’s report on Monday showed manufacturing activity in Texas contracted in April, highlighting the economic toll of the Fed's rate tightening cycle.
Markets are pricing in an 87.2% chance of a 25-basis-point hike by the Fed at its May 2-3 meeting. Rate hikes tend to weigh on non-yielding gold, even when it is considered an inflation hedge.
Meanwhile, rising concerns that the US treasury department could hit its debt limit in the coming months are leading investors to shun certain Treasury bills and pour into others as they seek low-risk places to park cash.
Investors await US consumer confidence report scheduled later in the day, along with a key Fed-favoured inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditures index, and US GDP quarterly growth rate, due this week.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $25.14 an ounce and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,532.24. Platinum rose 0.3% to $1,084.78 after falling more than 3% in the previous session.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold moves up as dollar dips
Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked higher on Tuesday after the dollar retreated as cautious investors awaited further US economic data due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,994.90 an ounce by 3.11am GMT, and US gold futures also gained 0.3% to $2,005.00. The dollar index dipped, making greenback-priced gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
Gold was getting a boost from a weaker dollar, and focus would remain on the next set of US economic data and the Fed meeting to understand the central bank’s stand on rate hikes for the rest of the year, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai. Until then, prices were likely to consolidate in the $1,970 to $2,020 range, Kedia said, adding that overall scenario remained supportive for bullion.
The Dallas Fed’s report on Monday showed manufacturing activity in Texas contracted in April, highlighting the economic toll of the Fed's rate tightening cycle.
Markets are pricing in an 87.2% chance of a 25-basis-point hike by the Fed at its May 2-3 meeting. Rate hikes tend to weigh on non-yielding gold, even when it is considered an inflation hedge.
Meanwhile, rising concerns that the US treasury department could hit its debt limit in the coming months are leading investors to shun certain Treasury bills and pour into others as they seek low-risk places to park cash.
Investors await US consumer confidence report scheduled later in the day, along with a key Fed-favoured inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditures index, and US GDP quarterly growth rate, due this week.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $25.14 an ounce and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,532.24. Platinum rose 0.3% to $1,084.78 after falling more than 3% in the previous session.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian stocks fall as investors weigh earnings and data
Oil prices hold steady ahead of Chinese holiday travel
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains as investors await fresh data
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.