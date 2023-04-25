Markets

Asian stocks fall as investors weigh earnings and data

Broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7%

25 April 2023 - 07:36 Xie Yu
The trading gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd. headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 21 2022. Picture: Samsul Said/Bloomberg
The trading gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd. headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 21 2022. Picture: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

Hong Kong — Stocks fell broadly, while the US dollar also weakened early on Tuesday, as investors weigh corporate earnings and economic growth outlooks in a busy week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7% by 2.20am GMT. Hong Kong’s benchmark edged down 1.2%, while mainland stocks lost 0.7%.

Markets in Australia and New Zealand are shut for a holiday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.5%. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis lost 0.2%.

On Monday, the Nasdaq closed lower, underperforming the S&P 500 and the Dow, with pressure from high-profile megacaps as investors awaited results from companies including Microsoft, while Tesla shares fell on concerns about its spending plans.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty. People still don’t know how much bank lending has been affected by recent developments ... when inflation will durably peak,” said Prashant Bhayani, chief investment officer Asia, BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

Bhayani pointed to anxiety about other weak spots that might be exposed by the US and Swiss banking turmoil. Market participants were waiting for corporate earnings and a mix of economic data from the US, Europe and China for cues on the growth momentum and when a recession in the US economy might start, he said.

In the US treasury market, yields fell as participants looked for less risky places to park cash amid concerns over the approaching debt ceiling deadline. Benchmark 10-year notes edged down to 3.4787% by 2.20am GMT, after strengthening on Monday to 3.5034%.

One-month treasury yields rose from their lowest levels since October on Monday on concerns about a potential standoff over the US debt ceiling.

The dollar index was down 0.1%, making gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Investors are looking forward to further US economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Spot gold traded at $1998.68 an ounce.

Oil prices were steady as investors weighed strong holiday travel in China that could boost fuel demand with the prospect of rising interest rates elsewhere slowing economic growth.

Brent crude edged up 5c to $82.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged up 9c to $78.85 a barrel.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains as investors await ...
Markets
2.
Gold moves up as dollar dips
Markets
3.
PODCAST | How to turn a financial plan into an ...
Markets
4.
Gold inches down amid caution before Bank moves
Markets
5.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Satrix 40, City ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold moves up as dollar dips

Markets

Oil prices hold steady ahead of Chinese holiday travel

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains as investors await fresh data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.