Gold inches down amid caution before Bank moves

Firmer US Treasury yields after flash PMI data is keeping the downward pressure on prices, analyst says
The Judicial Services Commission and its chairpersons are to be commended for this profound change
Abdella Abadiga was last seen paying for a parking ticket at Mall of Africa in 2022
Opposition drive aimed at unseating the governing party in election next year
The withdrawals have moderated but have not yet reversed since April 24, bank says
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
The government has raised hopes by keeping its promise to move survivors to guest houses and dormitories, industry player says
SA’s richest franchise missing out on Heineken Champions Cup rugby next year is a calamity.
Die Aktuelle apologises to family after dismissing Anne Hoffmann, who has worked there since 2009
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Monday for a second consecutive session, as investor focus shifted to central bank meetings for clarity on their rate-hike strategies that may shed light on whether progress has been made in taming inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,980.59 per ounce by 4.05am GMT (6.05am). US gold futures were flat at $1,991.10.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.
“Some firming in US Treasury yields after last Friday’s flash PMI data is keeping the downward pressure on gold prices,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.
Gold prices dropped by more than 1% on Friday after the release of surveys that showed the US and eurozone business activity gathered pace in April.
The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in an 86.3% chance of a 25-basis-point hike by the US Federal Reserve at its May 2-3 meeting.
“While the Fed’s rate expectations have remained well-anchored thus far, further resilience in economic conditions over the coming weeks could brew speculations for another rate hike in June or push back against the timeline of rate cuts, which will be headwinds for the non-yielding gold,” IG’s Yeap said.
Fed governor Lisa Cook said on Friday the outlook for the next stage of central bank monetary policy has grown less clear after the institution has taken appropriately aggressive steps over the last year to lower price pressures.
Moreover, the European Central Bank is expected to hike rates by a quarter percentage point on May 4, with some likelihood for a half-point hike. The Bank of England is seen raising rates to 4.5% on May 11.
In other precious metals, spot silver slipped 0.5% to $24.90 per ounce, platinum shed 2.3% to $1,098.01 and palladium dropped 1.2% to $1,583.53.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold inches down amid caution before Bank moves
Firmer US Treasury yields after flash PMI data is keeping the downward pressure on prices, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Monday for a second consecutive session, as investor focus shifted to central bank meetings for clarity on their rate-hike strategies that may shed light on whether progress has been made in taming inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,980.59 per ounce by 4.05am GMT (6.05am). US gold futures were flat at $1,991.10.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.
“Some firming in US Treasury yields after last Friday’s flash PMI data is keeping the downward pressure on gold prices,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.
Gold prices dropped by more than 1% on Friday after the release of surveys that showed the US and eurozone business activity gathered pace in April.
The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in an 86.3% chance of a 25-basis-point hike by the US Federal Reserve at its May 2-3 meeting.
“While the Fed’s rate expectations have remained well-anchored thus far, further resilience in economic conditions over the coming weeks could brew speculations for another rate hike in June or push back against the timeline of rate cuts, which will be headwinds for the non-yielding gold,” IG’s Yeap said.
Fed governor Lisa Cook said on Friday the outlook for the next stage of central bank monetary policy has grown less clear after the institution has taken appropriately aggressive steps over the last year to lower price pressures.
Moreover, the European Central Bank is expected to hike rates by a quarter percentage point on May 4, with some likelihood for a half-point hike. The Bank of England is seen raising rates to 4.5% on May 11.
In other precious metals, spot silver slipped 0.5% to $24.90 per ounce, platinum shed 2.3% to $1,098.01 and palladium dropped 1.2% to $1,583.53.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold prices soften as Fed signals rate hike
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker amid US recession concerns
Gold loses ground as focus turns to central banks’ rate moves
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.