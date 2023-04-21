Oil on track for weekly drop of about 6%

Losses on Friday stabilised after news that the eurozone economic recovery gathered pace this month
BEE won’t reduce poverty and unemployment – rapid economic growth will
The FirstRand-owned retail bank says clients are accessing student loans for family members’ education as well as their own career development
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
‘We’re adjusting the label to be ‘publicly funded’, which I think is perhaps not too objectionable,’ Elon Musk said earlier this week
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
She has defied all the odds, including predictions that she would never be a sportsperson
But in 2019 the Renault Megane RS Trophy R went 4 seconds faster than Honda. We explain the conflicting times
London — Oil prices were on track for a hefty weekly loss as economic and interest rate uncertainty weighed, though prices were stable on Friday as the eurozone recovery gathered pace unexpectedly.
Brent futures for June delivery edged down by 4c, or 0.05%, to $81.06 a barrel at 0932 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for June delivery was down 1c , or 0.01%, at $77.36.
Both benchmarks had slid by more than 2% on Thursday to their lowest since late March and remain on track for a weekly drop of about 6%.
Losses in early trading on Friday stabilised after news that the eurozone economic recovery gathered pace this month.
Demand rose in the bloc’s dominant services sector, more than offsetting a deepening downturn in manufacturing, surveys showed.
“It looks like the economy is rebounding from a feeble winter at the moment, but manufacturing weakness remains a concern and dampens the upturn,” ING economics said in a note.
Economic uncertainty remains at the forefront of the oil market.
Data released on Thursday showed US weekly jobless claims rose last week, raising fears of a recession and of lower fuel demand from world’s biggest oil consumer.
“At the core of the current bout of price malaise are concerns that rising interest could hit economic growth,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected to raise interest rates when they meet in the first week of May, seeking to tackle stubbornly high inflation.
However, oil prices could be supported by draws from inventories from next month owing to producer group Opec’s reduced output targets and accelerating Chinese demand, PVM’s Brennock said.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil on track for weekly drop of about 6%
Losses on Friday stabilised after news that the eurozone economic recovery gathered pace this month
London — Oil prices were on track for a hefty weekly loss as economic and interest rate uncertainty weighed, though prices were stable on Friday as the eurozone recovery gathered pace unexpectedly.
Brent futures for June delivery edged down by 4c, or 0.05%, to $81.06 a barrel at 0932 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for June delivery was down 1c , or 0.01%, at $77.36.
Both benchmarks had slid by more than 2% on Thursday to their lowest since late March and remain on track for a weekly drop of about 6%.
Losses in early trading on Friday stabilised after news that the eurozone economic recovery gathered pace this month.
Demand rose in the bloc’s dominant services sector, more than offsetting a deepening downturn in manufacturing, surveys showed.
“It looks like the economy is rebounding from a feeble winter at the moment, but manufacturing weakness remains a concern and dampens the upturn,” ING economics said in a note.
Economic uncertainty remains at the forefront of the oil market.
Data released on Thursday showed US weekly jobless claims rose last week, raising fears of a recession and of lower fuel demand from world’s biggest oil consumer.
“At the core of the current bout of price malaise are concerns that rising interest could hit economic growth,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected to raise interest rates when they meet in the first week of May, seeking to tackle stubbornly high inflation.
However, oil prices could be supported by draws from inventories from next month owing to producer group Opec’s reduced output targets and accelerating Chinese demand, PVM’s Brennock said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.