Soft US data and mixed corporate earnings are causing concerns for investors
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
The communication minister says the US satellite company has not applied to do business in SA
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
Rising interest rates and a constrained consumer are lowering discretionary spend
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Elder told The Hill in a 2019 interview: ‘The idea that there's systemic racism against black people is a lie’
Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
The JSE closed weaker on Friday, while global stocks attempted a rebound as investors evaluated a week’s worth of US corporate earnings and data that signalled a contracting US economy.
The JSE all share index finished the week softer, with global markets also looking set for a lower weekly close as “traders weighed hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve officials against data that showed the labour market is starting to soften,” said TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers...
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker amid US recession concerns
