Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments

20 April 2023 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Markets
5 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Steven Schultz from Momentum Capital
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slides, rand firms on hot CPI
Markets
2.
Oil falls amid worry about demand
Markets
3.
JSE slips and rand holds steady as investors ...
Markets
4.
Global markets slip as inflation worries investors
Markets
5.
Gold loses ground as focus turns to central ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.