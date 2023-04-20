Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments
Climate change activists face a dilemma: do their tactics work or alienate possible followers
One candidate’s low sentence for a child rapist draws strong criticism
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Remuneration details in integrated annual report show the bank’s chief earned almost 200 times more than the average South African
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Believers feel shame about their identity and that ‘God does not love them’, says activist
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
