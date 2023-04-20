Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Rise Mzansi’s anti-corruption stance is exactly what is now needed in the country
The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday and will continue until Friday
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
MVNOs — which include Mr Price Mobile and Standard Bank Mobile — constitute about 2% of total mobile subscribers in SA
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Opposition leader was jailed for allegedly making derogatory remarks about prime minister
The 22-times Major champion complains about medical advice
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.