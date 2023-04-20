Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments
Climate change activists face a dilemma: do their tactics work or alienate possible followers
One candidate’s low sentence for a child rapist draws strong criticism
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Remuneration details in integrated annual report show the bank’s chief earned almost 200 times more than the average South African
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Believers feel shame about their identity and that ‘God does not love them’, says activist
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
The JSE staged a late rally on Thursday, led by mining companies, while investors assessed overnight comments from Federal Reserve officials and the resulting prospects for interest rates.
Having spent most of the session in the red, the all share rebounded as “aggressive buying of AngloGold, Gold Fields, Northam, Impala, Sibanye and Amplats, evident from 4pm, lifted the shares and the overall market,” said Sasfin Wealth chief global equity strategist David Shapiro. “It’s the second time this week this has happened. It’s probably a fund wanting to accumulate parcels of gold and platinum shares. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies on late buying of resources
Timing of the orders suggests they came from abroad, says Sasfin Wealth’s David Shapiro
