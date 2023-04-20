Markets

JSE slips and rand holds steady as investors assess economic data

20 April 2023 - 10:40 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested economic data suggesting central banks may need to raise interest rates further.

Strong corporate earnings results from US banks so far reinforced the case for continued rate hikes by the  US Federal Reserve...

