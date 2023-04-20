Further interest-rate hikes across many global markets remain likely
SA’s appalling international relations conduct is coming back to bite Pretoria
Top court rules that employers may not use ‘scab’ labour during a lockout while workers are on strike
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
The PIC board held an ordinary meeting on Monday where it reprimanded the executives for keeping the board in the dark about the deal
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Fighting rages in Khartoum as RSF forces target the army’s headquarters and airport
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested economic data suggesting central banks may need to raise interest rates further.
Strong corporate earnings results from US banks so far reinforced the case for continued rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve...
JSE slips and rand holds steady as investors assess economic data
