Global stocks retreat as investors fear more rate hikes

World stocks pulled further away from 2½-week highs reached earlier this week as sentiment was dampened by expectations for further rate hikes while investors’ focus was fixed on the earnings season.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which hit a 14-month high on Tuesday, was down a 0.33% in early trade, while US stock futures were broadly weaker in a bearish sign for the Wall Street open.
Tokyo’s blue-chip Nikkei index edged up, but shares outside Japan slipped for a third straight day, leaving the MSCI World Stock Index a touch softer on the day and down from Tuesday’s 2½-week high.
A note of caution set in after UK inflation data on Wednesday — price increases in Britain remain above 10% — suggested the Bank of England and other central banks may have to continue prioritising price stability over supporting economic growth.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Wednesday that US inflation is still at problematic levels and the central bank will act to lower it. The recent stress in the banking sector was likely to weigh on economic activity, Williams added.
“ UK inflation data was a clear reminder to everyone that while we’re near the end of the tightening cycle globally we’re not there yet,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at asset manager Principal Global Investors.
"That has weighed on sentiment. We’re also deep into earnings season now. The weak earnings growth, which is expected, is bringing to the forefront that not only are central banks still tightening but economic growth is disappointing and now weighing on company profits.”
The Fed is likely to deliver a final 25 basis-point rate increase in May and then hold rates steady for the rest of the year, according to economists surveyed by Reuters.
A 6% slump in Tesla shares in after-hours trading after the electric vehicle-maker posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years also dampened the mood.
Elon Musk doubled down on the price war he started at the end of last year, saying Tesla would prioritise sales growth ahead of profit margins in a weak economy.
Stocks in China fell on Thursday as data this week suggest the country’s reopening from Covid lockdowns isn’t translating into a smooth economic recovery.
The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.1% higher.
World stock markets have bounced back from sharp falls in March as the mini crisis in the banking sector prompted investors to bet that the turmoil would mean global rate hikes would soon end.
Signs that rates are likely to remain higher for longer could temper sentiment, however.
"Global central banks’ narrow focus on combating inflation has gotten more complicated as they are now faced with the added task of maintaining financial stability,” said Thomas Poullaouec, head of multi-asset solutions APAC at T. Rowe Price.
UP, THEN DOWN
Government bond yields, which rose sharply on Wednesday as rate hikes expectations moved higher again, pulled back. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 4 basis points (bps) at 3.56% after scaling a four-week peak of 3.639% on Wednesday.
The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell almost 6 bps to 4.21%, having reached almost 4.29% on Wednesday, the highest since March 15.
Shah at Principal Global Investors said she expected two-year yields to move higher but not as high as the 5% levels reached in March just before the banking turmoil.
In currency markets, the dollar index, drifted lower, with the euro firming 0.12% to $1.0969. The yen weakened 0.1% to 134.56 per dollar, while sterling was little changed at $1.2444.
Australia’s central bank will get a new specialist board to manage monetary policy that will be chaired by the governor but have independent expert members with more power in setting interest rates.
Reuters
Global stocks retreat as investors fear more rate hikes
Fed official says US inflation remains a problem, while UK CPI points to further monetary tightening
