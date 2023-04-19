Markets

JSE slips as investors consider mixed US corporate earnings

The market continues to anticipate what action central banks will take based on data releases

19 April 2023 - 10:11 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports in the US.

Despite a tough economic environment, some major banks including Bank of America and JPMorgan surpassed first-quarter expectations, while some companies such as Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson disappointed.  ..

