WATCH: Oil struggles to find direction

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s oil trader, Raymond Phillips

18 April 2023 - 20:43
Oil prices have slipped, shrugging off upbeat Chinese economic data as the focus shifts to a possible increase in US interest rates and wider concern about global growth. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s oil trader, Raymond Phillips, for more insight into the activity playing out in the oil markets.

