Markets

Oil climbs as China demand gathers pace

18 April 2023 - 07:29 Arathy Somasekhar and Trixie Yap
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil prices firmed slightly early on Tuesday, after falling 2% in the previous session, as stronger economic data from the world’s largest crude importer China underpinned demand outlook.

Brent crude climbed 23c to $84.99 a barrel at 4.16am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 21c at $81.04 a barrel.

China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the first quarter, official data showed, expanding 4.5% year-on-year as policymakers move to bolster growth after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs in December.

“The remarkable recovery of the Chinese economy has supported the recent rebound in oil prices,” CMC Markets analyst Leon Li said. Furthermore, May was the seasonal peak travel period in China and demand for fuel was expected to post a large year-on-year increase, he said.

Chinese refinery throughput surged to record levels in March, signalling robust demand for the fuel, as refiners stepped up runs to capture strong export demand and build up inventories ahead of planned maintenance.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast that China will account for most of 2023 crude oil demand growth. However, it has warned that output cuts announced by Opec oil cartel producers risk worsening a supply deficit expected in the second half of the year and could hurt consumers and global economic recovery.

Oil prices also remained under pressure due to a stronger dollar and rise in treasury yields, National Australia bank analysts said in a client note.

The US dollar has been strengthening alongside interest rate hikes, and traders are betting the US Federal Reserve will raise its lending rate in May, which could dampen economic recovery hopes. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

US crude oil and natural gas production in the seven biggest sale basins is expected to rise in May to the highest on record, data from the US energy information administration showed on Monday, signalling some supply increment on this front.

Industry data on US crude stockpiles is due on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a preliminary Reuters poll showing on Monday that US crude oil inventories were likely to have fallen by about 2.5-million barrels last week.

“The oil market will soon have to deal with recession fears but for now it should be choppy trade,” Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a client note.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens the most in a month
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week strongly
Markets
3.
Oil dips on higher dollar and interest rate ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — SA banks and Global Lithium ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market report
Markets

Related Articles

Gold prices edge up as dollar eases

Markets

Stocks in Asia cut losses as China eclipses GDP forecasts

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.