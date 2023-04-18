Oil climbs as China demand gathers pace

Spot gold and gold futures both rise by 0.3%
UK’s Confederation of Business Industry stretches belatedly to repair the damage
Ruling ends denial of health care to migrants, regardless of their nationality or documentation status
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Bank Zero has partnered with fintech company iKhokha to provide business customers with a point-of-sale device at zero monthly rental fee
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Activists report surge in threats against gay community members
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
New model arrives in SA sporting more assertive styling and technology
Oil prices firmed slightly early on Tuesday, after falling 2% in the previous session, as stronger economic data from the world’s largest crude importer China underpinned demand outlook.
Brent crude climbed 23c to $84.99 a barrel at 4.16am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 21c at $81.04 a barrel.
China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the first quarter, official data showed, expanding 4.5% year-on-year as policymakers move to bolster growth after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs in December.
“The remarkable recovery of the Chinese economy has supported the recent rebound in oil prices,” CMC Markets analyst Leon Li said. Furthermore, May was the seasonal peak travel period in China and demand for fuel was expected to post a large year-on-year increase, he said.
Chinese refinery throughput surged to record levels in March, signalling robust demand for the fuel, as refiners stepped up runs to capture strong export demand and build up inventories ahead of planned maintenance.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast that China will account for most of 2023 crude oil demand growth. However, it has warned that output cuts announced by Opec oil cartel producers risk worsening a supply deficit expected in the second half of the year and could hurt consumers and global economic recovery.
Oil prices also remained under pressure due to a stronger dollar and rise in treasury yields, National Australia bank analysts said in a client note.
The US dollar has been strengthening alongside interest rate hikes, and traders are betting the US Federal Reserve will raise its lending rate in May, which could dampen economic recovery hopes. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
US crude oil and natural gas production in the seven biggest sale basins is expected to rise in May to the highest on record, data from the US energy information administration showed on Monday, signalling some supply increment on this front.
Industry data on US crude stockpiles is due on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a preliminary Reuters poll showing on Monday that US crude oil inventories were likely to have fallen by about 2.5-million barrels last week.
“The oil market will soon have to deal with recession fears but for now it should be choppy trade,” Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a client note.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil climbs as China demand gathers pace
Oil prices firmed slightly early on Tuesday, after falling 2% in the previous session, as stronger economic data from the world’s largest crude importer China underpinned demand outlook.
Brent crude climbed 23c to $84.99 a barrel at 4.16am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 21c at $81.04 a barrel.
China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the first quarter, official data showed, expanding 4.5% year-on-year as policymakers move to bolster growth after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs in December.
“The remarkable recovery of the Chinese economy has supported the recent rebound in oil prices,” CMC Markets analyst Leon Li said. Furthermore, May was the seasonal peak travel period in China and demand for fuel was expected to post a large year-on-year increase, he said.
Chinese refinery throughput surged to record levels in March, signalling robust demand for the fuel, as refiners stepped up runs to capture strong export demand and build up inventories ahead of planned maintenance.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast that China will account for most of 2023 crude oil demand growth. However, it has warned that output cuts announced by Opec oil cartel producers risk worsening a supply deficit expected in the second half of the year and could hurt consumers and global economic recovery.
Oil prices also remained under pressure due to a stronger dollar and rise in treasury yields, National Australia bank analysts said in a client note.
The US dollar has been strengthening alongside interest rate hikes, and traders are betting the US Federal Reserve will raise its lending rate in May, which could dampen economic recovery hopes. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
US crude oil and natural gas production in the seven biggest sale basins is expected to rise in May to the highest on record, data from the US energy information administration showed on Monday, signalling some supply increment on this front.
Industry data on US crude stockpiles is due on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a preliminary Reuters poll showing on Monday that US crude oil inventories were likely to have fallen by about 2.5-million barrels last week.
“The oil market will soon have to deal with recession fears but for now it should be choppy trade,” Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a client note.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold prices edge up as dollar eases
Stocks in Asia cut losses as China eclipses GDP forecasts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.