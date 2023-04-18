Markets

PODCAST | How to turn a financial plan into an action plan

The right financial adviser will help you stay the course in uncertain times, says PSG Wealth

18 April 2023 - 08:16
Sponsored
It takes discipline to become 'financially fit'. Picture:123RF/ximagination
It takes discipline to become 'financially fit'. Picture:123RF/ximagination

Like running a marathon, investing is a long-term game that requires preparation, says Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth.

Runners develop a training schedule ahead of a big event. If they don't stick to this plan, they won't build up their fitness level and are sure to find themselves out of their depth once the race starts.

In the same way, says Desai, becoming “financially fit” involves discipline and lots of practice. In this podcast, he explains how a financial adviser can act as your trusted “coach”, helping you turn your financial plan into a practical action plan to achieve your investment goals.

This article was paid for by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

