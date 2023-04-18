Investors keep an eye on financial sector’s health after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
Metals led the JSE higher on Tuesday, with the local bourse closing firmer amid mixed global markets as investors digested robust Chinese economic data and mixed US corporate earnings.
China posted growth of 4.5% in its economy, higher than expectations as Beijing strives to consolidate its post-pandemic recovery, Bloomberg reports. But retail sales, investment and industrial output show that recovery was still uneven...
MARKET WRAP: Metals lift JSE on strong Chinese economic data
Investors keep an eye on financial sector’s health after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
