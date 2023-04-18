JSE lifts as Chinese economic data helps investor sentiment

However, hawkish commentary by some US Fed members is causing concern that it may continue lifting interest rates
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning while global markets were mixed as investors digested mixed Chinese economic data, while fear relating to US interest rates rising further remained.
China’s economic growth in the first quarter was above market expectations, while retail sales, investment and industrial output showed that recovery was still uneven...
