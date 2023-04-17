Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities

17 April 2023 - 14:09 business day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens the most in a month
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week strongly
Markets
3.
Oil dips on higher dollar and interest rate ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — SA banks and Global Lithium ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.