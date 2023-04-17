Refiners are ramping up petrol output ahead of peak northern hemisphere summer demand, while cutting diesel production amid worsening margins
From putting the ANC’s interests above those of SA and nationalisation, to enacting irrational laws, the government has perfected the art
The Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie ‘Generations’, Banyana Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
Old Mutual is concerned about the long-term implications of the firm’s climate impact and stranded asset risks
While SA’s deep and liquid capital markets cushion it to some extent, capital flows to the region could stop if global conditions worsen
Opportunities in energy lie in a two-pronged approach amid expectations of prices remaining high
Alexander Csergo is being charged with a foreign interference offence for accepting cash
More care must be taken in scheduling games in the Champions Cup and URC
From the market capitalisation of LVMH Group, the world’s most valuable clothing company to the percentage contraction of China’s luxury market
The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed, as investors eye more corporate earnings reports in the US.
Corporate earnings got off to a positive start, with the banking sector, as banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo beat expectations on Friday — both boosted by higher interest rates. ..
JSE slightly firmer as focus turns to US bank earnings
Investors are watching banks’ results closely for clues about how the sector fared after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
