Oil slips after word by Opec+ about supply cuts

Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Cabinet has had the Accountability Now drafts since 2021, but has not yet reacted to the substance of the suggestions
Judge Colleen Collis of the Pretoria High Court said she was mindful of the June 30 deadline for the ZEP when she reserved judgment on Friday
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Switzerland's two parliamentary chambers voted to reject the government's plan, but that was just symbolic
Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Inflation will likely be one of the deciding issues for voters in the October elections
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
London — Oil prices edged lower on Friday after the West’s energy watchdog warned that output cuts announced by Opec+ producers could exacerbate an oil supply deficit and hurt consumers.
Brent crude futures were down 10c, or 0.12%, to $85.99 per barrel at 8.20am GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) slipped 5c, or 0.06%, to $82.11 a barrel.
Both contracts were set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains amid easing concerns over a banking crisis last month and a surprise decision last week by Opec and other producers led by Russia, a group known as Opec+, to further cut output.
Opec on Thursday flagged downside risks to summer oil demand as part of the backdrop for the 1.16-million barrels per day (bpd) cut.
In its benchmark monthly report on Friday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the Opec+ decision could hurt consumers and global economic recovery.
“Consumers confronted by inflated prices for basic necessities will now have to spread their budgets even more thinly,” the IEA said in its monthly oil report.
“This augurs badly for the economic recovery and growth,” it added.
The IEA said it expected global oil supply to fall by 400,000 bpd by the end of the year, citing an expected production increase of 1 million bpd from outside Opec+ beginning in March versus a 1.4 million bpd decline from the producer bloc.
At the same time, world oil demand is set to grow by 2 million bpd in 2023 to a record 101.9-million bpd, it said.
The US dollar index was trading at roughly a one-year low, after US consumer and producer price data releases this week raised expectations that the Fed was approaching the end of its rate hiking cycle.
The weakening greenback makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for investors holding other currencies, boosting demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slips after word by Opec+ about supply cuts
However, both Brent and WTI contracts are set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains
London — Oil prices edged lower on Friday after the West’s energy watchdog warned that output cuts announced by Opec+ producers could exacerbate an oil supply deficit and hurt consumers.
Brent crude futures were down 10c, or 0.12%, to $85.99 per barrel at 8.20am GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) slipped 5c, or 0.06%, to $82.11 a barrel.
Both contracts were set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains amid easing concerns over a banking crisis last month and a surprise decision last week by Opec and other producers led by Russia, a group known as Opec+, to further cut output.
Opec on Thursday flagged downside risks to summer oil demand as part of the backdrop for the 1.16-million barrels per day (bpd) cut.
In its benchmark monthly report on Friday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the Opec+ decision could hurt consumers and global economic recovery.
“Consumers confronted by inflated prices for basic necessities will now have to spread their budgets even more thinly,” the IEA said in its monthly oil report.
“This augurs badly for the economic recovery and growth,” it added.
The IEA said it expected global oil supply to fall by 400,000 bpd by the end of the year, citing an expected production increase of 1 million bpd from outside Opec+ beginning in March versus a 1.4 million bpd decline from the producer bloc.
At the same time, world oil demand is set to grow by 2 million bpd in 2023 to a record 101.9-million bpd, it said.
The US dollar index was trading at roughly a one-year low, after US consumer and producer price data releases this week raised expectations that the Fed was approaching the end of its rate hiking cycle.
The weakening greenback makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for investors holding other currencies, boosting demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.