Markets

JSE improves as investors consider cooling US inflation

Annually, the March US PPI rose 2.7% from a year ago

BL Premium
14 April 2023 - 10:08 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers as investors digest data that showed inflation in the US may be cooling, but risks remain.

The producer price index (PPI) in March fell 0.5% from a month earlier, below all estimates from a Bloomberg survey. On an annual basis, the PPI rose 2.7% from a year ago — the smallest gain in more than two years. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.