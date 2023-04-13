Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Masilela Makwe from Makwe Fund Managers

13 April 2023 - 20:31
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Masilela Makwe from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the days market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gold rises for third consecutive day on hopes of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on US consumer inflation
Markets
3.
Global markets rally as hopes of rate cuts mount
Markets
4.
JSE firmer as investors digest US consumer ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: The real reasons why the JSE is shrinking
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.