JSE firmer as investors digest US consumer inflation and Fed minutes

Fed officials fear recession and consider pausing rate hikes as inflation remains elevated. Meanwhile the rand strengthens, but local factors keep it under pressure.
Despite their their worst annual earnings on record, increased sales volumes and improved sentiment offer developers a much-needed breather
Eskom says the higher level of load-shedding is due to the breakdown of a generation unit at Medupi
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Suppliers discuss possible MacBook assembly and production in Thailand with Apple, as the tech giant seeks to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
US allies have reacted with concern to the news of the leaks, but have emphasised their faith in US authorities to investigate
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors digested consumer inflation and minutes from the federal open market committee meeting (FOMC) in March.
The consumer price index (CPI) in March rose lower than the market expectation of 0.2%, but core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — rose in line with expectations, showing that inflation remains elevated, sparking concerns of a recession...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE firmer as investors digest US consumer inflation and Fed minutes
Fed officials fear recession and consider pausing rate hikes as inflation remains elevated. Meanwhile the rand strengthens, but local factors keep it under pressure.
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors digested consumer inflation and minutes from the federal open market committee meeting (FOMC) in March.
The consumer price index (CPI) in March rose lower than the market expectation of 0.2%, but core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — rose in line with expectations, showing that inflation remains elevated, sparking concerns of a recession...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.