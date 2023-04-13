Markets

JSE firmer as investors digest US consumer inflation and Fed minutes

Fed officials fear recession and consider pausing rate hikes as inflation remains elevated. Meanwhile the rand strengthens, but local factors keep it under pressure.

13 April 2023 - 10:18 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors digested consumer inflation and minutes from the federal open market committee meeting (FOMC) in March.

The consumer price index (CPI) in March rose lower than the market expectation of 0.2%, but core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — rose in line with expectations, showing that inflation remains elevated, sparking concerns of a recession...

