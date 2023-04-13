Global markets buoyed by benign US inflation report

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s country manager for SA, Christo de Wit
London — Global equities rose on Thursday while the dollar held near two-month lows after US inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve may soon halt interest rate increases, which in turn kept gold above $2,000 an ounce.
The euro hit a 2½-month high at $1.103. Investors are positive about Europe, where blue-chip stocks hit a two-decade peak on Wednesday, and reckon Europe’s central bankers will need to be more hawkish longer than their US counterparts to rein in rising prices.
The broad Stoxx 600 index rose 0.3%, buoyed by shares in LVMH that climbed to a record high after the luxury retailer reported booming sales in China in the first quarter of 2023. London’s FTSE 100 lagged the rest of the region after data showed the UK economy stagnated in February.
After long weekends in much of the world, this week is action-packed in terms of economic data. Still to come are US producer prices and retail sales, both of which could help set expectations for what the Fed might do at its May 2-3 meeting.
“If [PPI is] as expected or lower, it may be enough for markets to start to discount a smaller probability of a Fed rate hike at its May meeting, but it may also require retail sales to fall as expected tomorrow [Friday],” said Marc Ostwald, the chief global economist at ADM Investor Services.
Data on Wednesday shows US consumer inflation showed prices barely rose in March. The annual 5% headline increase is the smallest since May 2021 and down from 9.1% last June.
Still, markets are nervous as core CPI remains elevated at an annual rate of 5.6% and minutes from last month’s Fed meeting shows participants were cautious about credit tightening after of banking sector wobbles in March.
“The market view is a bit split on whether it’ll be a ‘hawkish hold’ or a ‘dovish hike’,” said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management, referring to the Fed’s meeting next month.
“Whichever way you look at it, it’s probably not going to be a series of hikes; it’s probably going to be one more to hit the peak before you start to reassess. You either reassess now, or you hike and then reassess,” he said.
The dollar index was down 0.2%, near its lowest in two months, while US stock futures rose 0.1-0.2%, suggesting a modest rally at the open.
However, given the Fed’s concern about banks, much of the week’s focus will fall on earnings from Citi, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase due on Friday.
“It is an ‘if’ monetary policy world; that is, wait and see about banking and financial conditions,” said Sam Rines, MD at research firm CORBŪ in Texas. “Banking sector issues are explicitly part of the reaction function now.”
Two-year US Treasury yields were steady at 3.962% after dropping more than 8 basis points on Wednesday. More tellingly, as investors place more of a chance on the European Central Bank raising rates for longer, the gap between 10-year Treasury yields and 10-year Bund yields reached its narrowest in two years, reflecting the steeper rise in German yields.
Upbeat tone
Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius sounded upbeat, noting risks of an outright banking crisis have declined sharply since no further banks have blown up since the weekend of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a month ago.
Still, there is pressure and warning signs, particularly for regional lenders, with Rines pointing to the Bank of South Carolina which noted “precipitous increases” in deposit costs and thin margins in its first-quarter earnings this week.
Gold rose 0.64% to $2,027 an ounce, near its highest for a year. A weaker dollar and the prospect of a decline in interest rates means gold, which does not bear interest, can compete more effectively for investor money — especially if inflation is proving persistent — given its reputation as a hedge against rising price pressures.
The Aussie dollar rose 0.6% on the back of surprise surges in both Chinese exports, which rose 14.8% compared with last March, and domestic Australian jobs.
China’s major stock indices were slightly in the red, with analysts saying an unexpected rise in March exports was unlikely to be sustained given softening global demand.
Chinese tech stocks slid after the Financial Times reported SoftBank was reducing its Alibaba stake, on the heels of Netherlands investor Prosus flagging some selling of its Tencent stake on Wednesday. Alibaba shares fell by as much as 5%, but later pared losses to close 2% lower. In US premarket trading they were up about 1.8%.
Reuters
