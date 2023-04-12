Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth

12 April 2023 - 20:56
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
17 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on US consumer inflation
Markets
2.
Global markets rally as hopes of rate cuts mount
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies ahead of US inflation ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Investors’ confidence that banking crisis is over ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.