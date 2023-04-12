Cooler-than-expected US inflation data leads to bullion prices inching up, despite a potential reduction in appeal due to rising interest rates
The Good Friday Agreement is 25 years old, and it still has much to teach us
Eskom says the higher level of load-shedding is due to the breakdown of a generation unit at Medupi
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
The Supreme Court’s decision follows a lawsuit by a group of plaintiffs alleging that Google shared private user information through a US surveillance programme
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Three in-person doctor visits are required for mifepristone and access is limited to the first seven weeks of pregnancy in a huge setback for pro-choice advocates
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
Horror, folklore and hallucination for those into the dark side
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.