MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on US consumer inflation

Investors mull over mixed signals, which indicate mild price increases but still-strong underlying inflation

12 April 2023 - 19:21 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker while European markets firmed marginally as  investors digested the latest US inflation report, which shows consumer inflation cooled in March, though core prices remain elevated. 

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% month on month in March, lower than the market expectation of 0.2%, but core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — rose 0.4%, down from 0.5% in February and in line with expectations...

