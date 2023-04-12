JSE muted ahead of US inflation report

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
The Tshwane metro is not looking at replacing the broken pylons with latticework pylons as those could take three to four months to build
ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni says the party will submit a motion of no confidence in Thapelo Amad‚ labelling him a ‘puppet mayor’
Spate of CEO and CFO departures lays bare tension between executives and boards
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Taliban to build anti-aircraft capacity and increase military personnel by one-third
Nicky Henderson’s star performer will try to make it seven wins running
Two techniques are being tested, with sensors used either in the car or on the railroad track
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, while global markets were mixed as the focus falls on US inflation data due later, as well as the release of the latest federal open market committee (FOMC) minutes.
Consumer price index (CPI) data for March on Wednesday will provide insight on the pace and direction of interest rates in the world’s biggest and most influential economy. Producer price index (PPI) data is due on Thursday...
