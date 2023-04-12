Markets

JSE muted ahead of US inflation report

12 April 2023 - 11:25 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, while global markets were mixed as the focus falls on US inflation data due later, as well as the release of the latest federal open market committee (FOMC) minutes.

Consumer price index (CPI) data for March on Wednesday will provide insight on the pace and direction of interest rates in the world’s biggest and most influential economy. Producer price index (PPI) data is due on Thursday...

