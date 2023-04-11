IMF report suggests current high rates will return to pre-pandemic levels once inflation is tamed
The president must use his fifth investment conference to secure further bountiful harvests
Opposition members slam Thapelo Amad for apparently holding private talks to raise funds for cash-strapped city
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade signs up — bringing the total to four of the world’s wealthiest people to invest in fast-growing media company
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek
The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as investors played catch-up after the long Easter weekend.
This week investors will watch out for the latest consumer price and producer price index data for March — due out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively — which will help determine if or when the US Federal Reserve will pause or end its rate-hiking campaign...
JSE firms with US inflation data in focus this week
Investors watch for latest consumer price and producer price index data
