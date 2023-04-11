Markets

JSE firms with US inflation data in focus this week

Investors watch for latest consumer price and producer price index data

BL Premium
11 April 2023 - 11:01 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as investors played catch-up after the long Easter weekend.

This week investors will watch out for the latest consumer price and producer price index data for March — due out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively — which will help determine if or when the US Federal Reserve will pause or end its rate-hiking campaign...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.