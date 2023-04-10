Oil stable as investors weigh tighter supply from Opec+

The group known as Opec+ will be cutting mostly sour crude supplies from Middle East producers led by Saudi Arabia
New bill will open the doors for more bribery and corruption
The couple was arrested with a Mozambican who is believed to have aided them in their two-week-long run from authorities
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Maker of the iconic Birkin handbag soared past €200bn in market value for the first time, surpassing Swiss drugmaker Novartis
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The video also shows the Nobel peace laureate apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Only 100 units of this open-top coupe powered by a naturally aspirated V12 will be produced
Oil prices were roughly unchanged on Monday as investors weighed the prospect of tighter supplies from Opec+ producers from May against concerns about weakening global growth that may dampen fuel demand.
Brent crude futures slipped 7 cents to $85.05 a barrel by 6.30am GMT (8.30am), while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.67 a barrel, down 3c.
Both contracts rose for a third straight week last week, returning to levels last seen in November, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies surprised investors by announcing more production cuts that will start in May.
The group known as Opec+ will be cutting mostly sour crude supplies from Middle East producers led by Saudi Arabia.
Following the announcement, the world’s top oil exporter raised its May crude prices to term customers in Asia and the US. State oil giant Saudi Aramco has also notified several Asian customers that they will receive full contract volumes in May despite the production cut.
“Those who were bearish are questioning the demand outlook in light of the cuts, while clearly those who were bullish are now seeing even a tighter market over the second half,” ING’s head of commodities research Warren Patterson said.
“I am in the latter camp and still see prices moving higher from here as we go through the year.”
Separately, investors are watching the progress of talks between Iraq and Kurdistan to restart northern oil exports which could bring more sour crude to the global market.
Further supporting prices, the number of US oil rigs fell by two to 590 last week, while gas rigs dropped by two to 158, according to a Baker Hughes Co report on Thursday, a sign that US production won't be rising in the near term.
In global financial markets, the closely watched US inflation report to be released this week could help investors gauge the near-term trajectory for interest rates.
Despite expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow down rate hikes because of the recent banking crisis, borrowing costs could still climb if inflation remains strong, analysts said.
“This week’s US data could be a drag on sentiment if strong numbers reinforce expectations of the Fed continuing on its tightening path, while weak numbers point to economic pain, which means either way, risk-aversion grows,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.
Sharp rate hikes have boosted the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities such as oil more expensive for investors holding other currencies.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil stable as investors weigh tighter supply from Opec+
Oil prices were roughly unchanged on Monday as investors weighed the prospect of tighter supplies from Opec+ producers from May against concerns about weakening global growth that may dampen fuel demand.
Brent crude futures slipped 7 cents to $85.05 a barrel by 6.30am GMT (8.30am), while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.67 a barrel, down 3c.
Both contracts rose for a third straight week last week, returning to levels last seen in November, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies surprised investors by announcing more production cuts that will start in May.
The group known as Opec+ will be cutting mostly sour crude supplies from Middle East producers led by Saudi Arabia.
Following the announcement, the world’s top oil exporter raised its May crude prices to term customers in Asia and the US. State oil giant Saudi Aramco has also notified several Asian customers that they will receive full contract volumes in May despite the production cut.
“Those who were bearish are questioning the demand outlook in light of the cuts, while clearly those who were bullish are now seeing even a tighter market over the second half,” ING’s head of commodities research Warren Patterson said.
“I am in the latter camp and still see prices moving higher from here as we go through the year.”
Separately, investors are watching the progress of talks between Iraq and Kurdistan to restart northern oil exports which could bring more sour crude to the global market.
Further supporting prices, the number of US oil rigs fell by two to 590 last week, while gas rigs dropped by two to 158, according to a Baker Hughes Co report on Thursday, a sign that US production won't be rising in the near term.
In global financial markets, the closely watched US inflation report to be released this week could help investors gauge the near-term trajectory for interest rates.
Despite expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow down rate hikes because of the recent banking crisis, borrowing costs could still climb if inflation remains strong, analysts said.
“This week’s US data could be a drag on sentiment if strong numbers reinforce expectations of the Fed continuing on its tightening path, while weak numbers point to economic pain, which means either way, risk-aversion grows,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.
Sharp rate hikes have boosted the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities such as oil more expensive for investors holding other currencies.
Reuters
Gold rally eases slightly as dollar ticks up
JSE lifts as investors mull over softer US jobs data
Asian stocks and US equity futures sink on global recession fears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold slips as US jobs data raises Fed rate hike expectations
Global markets meander as crucial US jobs data looms
Oil headed for another weekly gain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.