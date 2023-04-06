Markets

JSE lifts as investors mull over softer US jobs data

However, by 10.23am, the rand had weakened 0.51% to R18.1552/$

BL Premium
06 April 2023 - 11:10 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the US labour market’s  indication that more challenging times lay ahead.

Focus will remain on data coming out of the US, with Friday's nonfarm payroll data expected to provide more insight into the labour market, which could provide a solid direction for the markets in the weeks ahead...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.