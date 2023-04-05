Markets

Business Day TV talks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

05 April 2023 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Grant Nader from Benguela Global and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

