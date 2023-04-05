Markets

WATCH: Focus on ETFs as passive investments

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule from 10X Investments

05 April 2023 - 20:23
Picture: 123RF/Ivelin Radkov
Picture: 123RF/Ivelin Radkov

Passive investments have been gaining traction, with ETFs and other index funds outperforming many active managers. This has been mainly due to the accommodative monetary policies over the past decade. Business Day TV caught up with 10X Investments Chris Rule for further insight on passive strategies.

