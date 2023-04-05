Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips after data suggests US economy may be weakening

Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar

05 April 2023 - 19:24 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets on Wednesday as investors assessed two publications in the US that pointed to further weakness in the world’s biggest economy.

US payroll processing firm ADP reported that private sector hiring slowed in March, with company payrolls rising by 145,000 for the month. That was lower than the consensus estimate of 210,000, signalling that employers are cutting back on hiring...

