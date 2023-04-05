Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
Gold prices hit their highest since March 2022 on Wednesday, extending a rally after weaker US economic readings bolstered bets US interest rates will rise more slowly.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,021.97 per ounce by 9.25am GMT, while US gold futures were steady at $2,038.70.
Analysts said gold was well-placed to sustain gains above the $2,000 level as weaker prospects for interest dilute the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, which is also a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.
“The ‘third time’s the charm’ for gold, having probed above the $2,000 level in both August 2000 and March 2022. This time it appears to be able to sustain the momentum as dark clouds gather within the economy,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.
He said weaker economic data had shifted the emphasis from “inflation-busting to saving the wider economy”.
Gold rallied 2% on Tuesday after US job openings in February dropped to the lowest in nearly two years.
The dollar index steadied, but was still near two-month lows, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
Gold priced in the euro and sterling was at the highest in more than a week.
In Europe, the eurozone recovery gathered pace last month, but the upturn was uneven across countries. The European Central Bank (ECB) could raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its May, June and July meetings, a Reuters poll found.
While the markets expect a pause on US rate hikes in May, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the central bank likely had more rate hikes ahead, pushing the terminal rate over 5%.
Traders also await economic cues from the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday.
Silver fell 0.9% to $24.78 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,019.44 while palladium was up 0.5% to $1,463.81.
Reuters
Gold soars to its highest in more than a year on weakened US outlook
Weaker prospects for interest rates boost bullion’s allure as a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation
