Markets

Gold slips as traders weigh Fed’s monetary policy path

Weak US manufacturing data combined with a surprise Opec+ production cut spark inflationary risks

04 April 2023 - 14:55 Kavya Guduru
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as traders assessed the likely path of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy after data showed a slump in US manufacturing activity and as Opec+’s production cut sparked inflationary risks.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,980.39 per ounce at 3.14am GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,997.70.

The dollar index was slightly higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers.

Gold in the near term could undergo “consolidative price action in the absence of a fresh catalyst and as markets monitor the extent of price gains in oil, as that may throw a curve ball on inflation outlook and complicate monetary policy decision”, said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

Oil prices steadied with investors’ attention shifting to demand trends and the effect of higher prices on the global economy.

Gold prices fell on Monday after a surprise cut in Opec+ crude production was announced at the weekend. But prices reversed course to rally by 1% as the dollar stumbled after the release of weak US economic data.

US manufacturing activity slumped in March to the lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged. Analysts said activity could fall further due to tighter credit conditions.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Markets see a 60.1% chance of the US Fed hiking rates by a quarter point in May. But the likelihood of a rate cut later this year also rose.

“Over the short-term [Q2], we expect gold to be further supported by a scenario where both inflation and interest rates could peak,” Marex metals analyst Edward Meir wrote in a note.

“If we are right, this should send the dollar lower and ‘clear the runway’ for an additional move higher.”

Spot silver slipped 0.5% to $23.88 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $984.99 and palladium ticked 0.1% lower to $1,458.42.

Reuters

Gold falls as Fed hike odds rise on Opec+ oil output cut

The bullion has dropped as investors weigh up its lure as a safe-haven asset against the potential for higher-for-longer interest rates, analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

Gold heads for quarterly gain on banking crisis

Spot gold and US gold futures rise as dollar loses ground
Markets
4 days ago

Banks and regulators respond to explosive ‘gold mafia’ claims

Doha-based Al Jazeera claims staff at Standard Bank, Absa and Sasfin were paid bribes to launder money for Zimbabwean gold smugglers
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Industrials Reit and Sasol lead JSE ...
Markets
2.
Why you shouldn’t be too quick to rush your rand ...
Markets
3.
JSE muted amid worry about persistently high ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises on Opec+ production cut plans
Markets
5.
Opec+ output cuts push oil up, Asia stocks ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil extends gains ahead after Opec+ cuts

Markets

JSE muted amid worry about persistently high inflation and rates

Markets

Oil rises on Opec+ production cut plans

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.