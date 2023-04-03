Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
Industrials Reit and Sasol led the gains on the JSE on Monday, with global markets mixed, while the rand was weaker along with other emerging-market currencies as a surprise oil production cut sparked fresh inflation concerns.
Investors were caught off guard after Opec+ announced a surprise production cut of more than 1-million barrels a day from May, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy...
MARKET WRAP: Industrials Reit and Sasol lead JSE higher
Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
