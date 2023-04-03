Markets

JSE cautiously firmer, while rand slips

Investors caught off guard by Opec+ production cut, which poses new risk for global economy

03 April 2023 - 11:20 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE started the first session of the new week, month and quarter cautiously firmer, along with its global peers, while the rand was weaker amid inflation concerns. 

Investors were caught off guard after Opec+, a group comprising members of oil cartel Opec such as Saudi Arabia and non-Opec oil producers such as Russia, delivered a surprise production cut of more than 1-million barrels a day from May at the weekend, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy...

