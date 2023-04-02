Opec+ announces surprise output cuts from May

The move comes ahead of Monday's ministerial meeting and is expected to push up prices
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
There's no new cash for the R37.4bn public service pay deal, Treasury warns
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Playing in his 50th ODI, Markram knocked up a first 100 in a format suited to his technique.
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
Dubai — Saudi Arabia and other Opec+ oil producers on Sunday announced further cuts in their production amounting to about 1.16-million barrels per day (bpd) in a surprise move that analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices.
The development comes a day before a virtual meeting of an Opec+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2-million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023.
Oil prices last month fell towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concern that a global banking crisis would hit demand. Still, further action by Opec+ to support the market was not expected after sources downplayed this prospect and crude recovered towards $80.
The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday, while oil broker PVM said it expected an immediate jump once trading starts after the weekend.
“I expect the market to open several dollars higher ... possibly as much as $3,” said PVM’s Tamas Varga. “The step is unreservedly bullish.”
Sunday’s pledges bring the total volume of cuts by Opec+, which includes Russia and other allies, to 3.66-million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7% of global demand.
“Opec is taking pre-emptive steps in case of any possible demand reduction,” Amrita Sen, founder and director of Energy Aspects, said on Sunday.
The Saudi energy ministry said the kingdom's voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.
Last October, Opec+ had agreed to an output cut of 2-million bpd from November until the end of the year, a move that angered Washington as tighter supply boosts oil prices.
The US has argued that the world needs lower prices to support economic growth and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from earning more revenue to fund the Ukraine war.
Sunday’s unexpected voluntary cuts start from May and last until the end of the year.
Co-operation
Top Opec producer Saudi Arabia said it would cut output by 500,000 bpd while Iraq will reduce its production by 211,000 bpd, according to official statements.
The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 bpd, Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 bpd while Oman announced a cut of 40,000 bpd and Algeria said it would cut its output by 48,000 bpd. Kazakhstan will also cut output by 78,000 bpd.
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said on Sunday that Moscow would extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of 2023. Moscow announced those cuts unilaterally in February after the introduction of Western price caps.
An Opec+ source said Gabon would make a voluntary cut of 8,000 bpd and not all Opec+ members were joining the move as some are already pumping well below agreed levels due to a lack of production capacity.
After Russia’s unilateral reductions, US officials said its alliance with other Opec members was weakening, but Sunday’s move shows the co-operation is still strong.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Opec+ announces surprise output cuts from May
The move comes ahead of Monday's ministerial meeting and is expected to push up prices
Dubai — Saudi Arabia and other Opec+ oil producers on Sunday announced further cuts in their production amounting to about 1.16-million barrels per day (bpd) in a surprise move that analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices.
The development comes a day before a virtual meeting of an Opec+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2-million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023.
Oil prices last month fell towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concern that a global banking crisis would hit demand. Still, further action by Opec+ to support the market was not expected after sources downplayed this prospect and crude recovered towards $80.
The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday, while oil broker PVM said it expected an immediate jump once trading starts after the weekend.
“I expect the market to open several dollars higher ... possibly as much as $3,” said PVM’s Tamas Varga. “The step is unreservedly bullish.”
Sunday’s pledges bring the total volume of cuts by Opec+, which includes Russia and other allies, to 3.66-million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7% of global demand.
“Opec is taking pre-emptive steps in case of any possible demand reduction,” Amrita Sen, founder and director of Energy Aspects, said on Sunday.
The Saudi energy ministry said the kingdom's voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.
Last October, Opec+ had agreed to an output cut of 2-million bpd from November until the end of the year, a move that angered Washington as tighter supply boosts oil prices.
The US has argued that the world needs lower prices to support economic growth and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from earning more revenue to fund the Ukraine war.
Sunday’s unexpected voluntary cuts start from May and last until the end of the year.
Co-operation
Top Opec producer Saudi Arabia said it would cut output by 500,000 bpd while Iraq will reduce its production by 211,000 bpd, according to official statements.
The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 bpd, Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 bpd while Oman announced a cut of 40,000 bpd and Algeria said it would cut its output by 48,000 bpd. Kazakhstan will also cut output by 78,000 bpd.
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said on Sunday that Moscow would extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of 2023. Moscow announced those cuts unilaterally in February after the introduction of Western price caps.
An Opec+ source said Gabon would make a voluntary cut of 8,000 bpd and not all Opec+ members were joining the move as some are already pumping well below agreed levels due to a lack of production capacity.
After Russia’s unilateral reductions, US officials said its alliance with other Opec members was weakening, but Sunday’s move shows the co-operation is still strong.
Reuters
Saudi Aramco increases China investment with two refinery deals
Ships carrying fuel from sanctioned countries on the increase, research finds
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: From Algiers to Pretoria, resilient Africa will battle on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices head for worst monthly figures since November
Political infighting imperils Iraq’s oil ambitions
Oil falls in Asian trade as US crude inventories rise unexpectedly
Oil bounces back over 1% as Opec boosts China demand outlook
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.