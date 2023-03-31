Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments

31 March 2023 - 16:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

A review of the week's stock performances with Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why you shouldn’t be too quick to rush your rand ...
Markets
2.
JSE slips with market seeking new direction
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand rallies below R18/$ after ...
Markets
4.
Thin news flow keeps JSE muted
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.