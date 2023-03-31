Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Research shows that providing targeted supplements to pregnant women in developing countries could prevent stunting and generate benefits worth billions
Despite cutting losses by half last year, low tariffs and contracting sales volumes weigh on the state-owned power utility’s finances, leading to a pre-tax loss of R32bn
Zille’s lone contender, Lungile Phenyane, dropped her bid to become the party’s new leader, but ‘she was not forced to withdraw’
The group aims to buy out the 5.3% stake in its Australian insurer Youi, which is currently held by co-founder Willem Roos
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The case may lead to convictions for environmental crimes and criminal association
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
Graeme Franck, from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Graeme Franck, from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.