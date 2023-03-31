Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Given its reliability problems, can Tutuka ever be economic to run?
he court found the financial services company did not comply with its own policy to protect clients against cybercrime
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The banking group announced a new BBBEE deal that equates to about R11.2bn based on the group’s recently calculated market value
Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The central bank’s monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 140% from 150%
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
Jeep enthusiasts will test and provide feedback on the latest power trains and designs during the nine-day event in Moab, Utah
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.