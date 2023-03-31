Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends first quarter firmer

Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter

BL Premium
31 March 2023 - 19:27 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE finished the week and the first quarter firmer, in line with its global peers as markets dealt with more interest-rate tightening and a mini-financial crisis inflicted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US. 

The all share finished the first quarter 4.18% firmer, and it was up 1.88% for the week — helped by gains in industrial metals, food producers, resources and financials — which were up 3.7%, 3.5%, 3.02% and 2.12%, respectively. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.