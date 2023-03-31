Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
The JSE finished the week and the first quarter firmer, in line with its global peers as markets dealt with more interest-rate tightening and a mini-financial crisis inflicted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US.
The all share finished the first quarter 4.18% firmer, and it was up 1.88% for the week — helped by gains in industrial metals, food producers, resources and financials — which were up 3.7%, 3.5%, 3.02% and 2.12%, respectively. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends first quarter firmer
