JSE slips with market seeking new direction

The contracts are set for 6% and 4% monthly drops, respectively, after hitting their lowest since 2021 earlier in March
The decrease in power outages is far from a harbinger of better times ahead
The president says it is estimated SA needs at least six months to demonstrate if the recent amendments adopted by parliament are effective
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The revival of the Chinese tech IPO train ends a year-long drought that set in after regulators pulled the plug on Ant’s record IPO
Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The central bank’s monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 140% from 150%
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
The main driver behind the decreases is lower international product prices
The rand kept steady below the R18 against the dollar on Friday morning, while the JSE was weaker amid mixed global peers, with investors awaiting fresh news for direction.
The local currency held on to its seven-week best after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) — higher than the market expectation of 25 bps, bringing the central bank’s benchmark repo rate to 7.75%, the highest since 2009...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips with market seeking new direction
The rand kept steady below the R18 against the dollar on Friday morning, while the JSE was weaker amid mixed global peers, with investors awaiting fresh news for direction.
The local currency held on to its seven-week best after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) — higher than the market expectation of 25 bps, bringing the central bank’s benchmark repo rate to 7.75%, the highest since 2009...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.