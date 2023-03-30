Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
Privince’s new roads and transport MEC pledges to oversee the work and ensure it is up to standard
Former president says the ruling party’s actions suggest it has something to hide and doesn’t want parliament to find out
The labour services group holds off on paying a dividend in the prevailing economic conditions
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Bank supervision is typically conducted behind closed doors due to concern that publicising bank missteps could lead to bank runs
The former Chelsea coach faces in-form log leaders Borussia Dortmund
The miniseries will cover the three-times world champion’s racing career and personal life
The rand was little changed on Thursday morning, while the JSE was firmer along with its global peers, with the local focus on the SA Reserve Bank’s (SARB’s) interest-rate announcement later in the afternoon.
The SARB will conclude its monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, with markets expecting a 25 basis-points hike, taking the repo rate to 7.5%. ..
Rand holds steady before SARB’s interest rate announcement
RMB analysts expect a final hike in the cycle on Thursday, despite higher inflation in February
