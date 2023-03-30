Markets

Rand holds steady before SARB’s interest rate announcement

RMB analysts expect a final hike in the cycle on Thursday, despite higher inflation in February

30 March 2023 - 11:00 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand was little changed on Thursday morning, while the JSE was firmer along with its global peers, with the local focus on the SA Reserve Bank’s (SARB’s) interest-rate announcement later in the afternoon.

The SARB will conclude its monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, with markets expecting a 25 basis-points hike, taking the repo rate to 7.5%. ..

