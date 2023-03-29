Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as global banking fears ease

Concerns about higher interest rates pushing the global economy into a recession are still evident though, analysts warn

BL Premium
29 March 2023 - 19:23 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked firmer global peers on Wednesday as anxiety surrounding the global banking sector eased, in part due to policymakers’ efforts to secure deposits and provide liquidity.

However, analysts have warned that concerns about higher rates pushing the global economy into recession are still evident...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.