Gold retreats as worries about banking crisis subside

Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The only way increase can be paid is by cutting allocations to other government departments, and then probably only on a short-term basis
Watchdog under fire from academics such as Johan Kirsten and agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo for lack of analysis
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
The regulator first initiated its cancellation project to deal with inactive retirement funds in 2007 and faced numerous legal battles along the way.
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice
Barren years have stretched across 2019 world championships in Doha, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 world championships
With 745kW V12 hybrid power the supercar is the most potent Lambo ever made
Gold prices retreated on Wednesday as investors trickled back into riskier assets betting that risks of contagion from the global banking crisis have been curbed for now.
Spot gold was trading 0.4% lower at $1,965.89/oz, as of 9.24am GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,967.50.
Gold has retreated as “markets are going risk-on as fears of contagion within the banking sector abates,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.
European shares rose, echoing an upbeat mood in Asian markets.
Further pressuring bullion, the dollar firmed 0.2%. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
Gold traders, meanwhile, remained focused on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate strategy, with investors pricing in a 40.5% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in May, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Last week, the central bank suggested it was on the verge of pausing future hikes, but Fed chair Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s commitment to reining in inflation.
“Our outlook for the second half of 2023 for gold remains positive but not outrageously so as inflation persists and the Fed continues to try to edge rates higher until something breaks,” Norman added.
Higher rates tend to dull zero-yield gold's appeal.
“The Fed will have to choose between higher inflation, a harder landing or financial instability — all outcomes will keep safe havens in play,” probably prompting gold to retest and pierce record highs ($2,070/oz) in 2023, metals firm MKS PAMP said in a note.
US consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March, but Americans are becoming a bit anxious about the labour market, a survey showed on Tuesday. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.22/oz, platinum eased 0.3% to $960.23 while palladium was up 0.1% at $1,420.11.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold retreats as worries about banking crisis subside
Gold traders are focused on the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate strategy
Gold prices retreated on Wednesday as investors trickled back into riskier assets betting that risks of contagion from the global banking crisis have been curbed for now.
Spot gold was trading 0.4% lower at $1,965.89/oz, as of 9.24am GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,967.50.
Gold has retreated as “markets are going risk-on as fears of contagion within the banking sector abates,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.
European shares rose, echoing an upbeat mood in Asian markets.
Further pressuring bullion, the dollar firmed 0.2%. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
Gold traders, meanwhile, remained focused on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate strategy, with investors pricing in a 40.5% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in May, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Last week, the central bank suggested it was on the verge of pausing future hikes, but Fed chair Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s commitment to reining in inflation.
“Our outlook for the second half of 2023 for gold remains positive but not outrageously so as inflation persists and the Fed continues to try to edge rates higher until something breaks,” Norman added.
Higher rates tend to dull zero-yield gold's appeal.
“The Fed will have to choose between higher inflation, a harder landing or financial instability — all outcomes will keep safe havens in play,” probably prompting gold to retest and pierce record highs ($2,070/oz) in 2023, metals firm MKS PAMP said in a note.
US consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March, but Americans are becoming a bit anxious about the labour market, a survey showed on Tuesday. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.22/oz, platinum eased 0.3% to $960.23 while palladium was up 0.1% at $1,420.11.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Thin news flow keeps JSE muted
Gold drops as investors seek riskier assets amid easing banking crisis fears
Alibaba’s stock soars as as tech sector confidence rises in Asia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.