A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
Employment helps to reduce social ills such as poverty and crime, and it is therefore essential that the private sector receives the support it needs to grow
Business Day TV spoke to Luyolo Mkentane, Politics & Labour Writer for Business Day
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
A decision has been made to write down $17.5bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to zero, and therefore those bondholders will not receive anything from the rescue merger
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
PM is ignoring a conflict of interest over his trial for corruption and getting directly involved in his government’s judicial overhaul plan, A-G says
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market report
WATCH: Market report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market report
WATCH: Market report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.