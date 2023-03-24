Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

24 March 2023 - 16:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from EA Capital
Markets
22 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare Investments
Markets
4 hours ago

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as investors ...
Markets
2.
JSE weaker as banking jitters persist
Markets
3.
Gold falters as US dollar gains ground
Markets
4.
Oil drops as US holds back on refilling oil ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices fall sharply as banking stocks slide ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market report

Markets

WATCH: Market report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.