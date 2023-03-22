Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Private Bank
High net worth individuals across the world, including in SA, continue to look for safe places to invest their money for stability and growth.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Private Bank, in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Rocca says private banking is growing in popularity as wealthy people look for ways to protect their assets. Traditionally available to those with R85m (about $5m) and upwards, he says their firm is working to open this up to attract people earning from R2m, a group referred as “mass affluent”.
Xapo is a licensed international private bank that aims to combine traditional banking with cryptocurrency options such as bitcoin and stablecoin.
The Gibraltar-based firm allows its members to transact from anywhere in the world, operating without the need for a physical presence in a number of countries, using a digital platform.
Discussion topics include: Xapo’s business model; growth of private banking services; ways in which people can preserve and grow their wealth in the current economic environment; and increasing use cryptocurrency as an asset class for large institutions and the wealthy.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | SA's wealthy search for safe investments overseas
